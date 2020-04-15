|
CANTON, Mo. -- Wanita Ruth Downs, 99, of Canton, Mo., and formerly of La Grange, Mo., passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. The daughter of William and Louise Bach Morawitz was born on March 5, 1921, in Hannibal, Mo. She was united in marriage to James Estes in May of 1940. He preceded her in death in 1943. She later married Marion Downs in February of 1945. He preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 1995. Wanita was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in La Grange, Mo. She was a school teacher at the one room school house in the Sudduth community in rural Marion County. She also worked for the Burlington Truck Line and George Keller & Sons and Investors Diversified Service. She liked playing bridge, socializing with friends and reading books. She also enjoyed family gatherings and vacation trips. She is survived by a son, Jerry (Sue) Downs of Quincy, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Alice Estes of Lakeville, Minn.; two grandchildren, Stacey (Tim) Riechert of Quincy, Ill., and Sandra Bobka of Lakeville, Minn.; four great-grandchildren, Jared Reichert of Quincy, Ill., Kelsey (Ian) Jones of Quincy, Ill., Erich Bobka of Lakeville, Minn., and Adam Bobka of Lakeville, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, James Estes; sister, Elizabeth Brownell; and four brothers, Edward, John, Henry and Russell Morawitz. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date at the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in La Grange, Mo. Inurnment will be in La Grange Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, La Grange, Mo. Arrangements are with Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton, Mo. Online condolences may be left at arnoldsfuneralhome.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020