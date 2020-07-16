|
|
QUINCY -- Warren Earl Speckhart, 84, of Quincy, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 9:23 a.m. in Blessing Hospital. Warren was born Sept. 13, 1935 in Quincy, Ill., the son of Earl F. and Helen B. Campbell Speckhart. He married Shirley Boland on March 13, 1959 in Quincy, Ill. She survives. Warren attended Union Grade School and Ursa Grade School. He was a 1953 Quincy High School graduate and attended the University of Illinois from 1953-1954. He attended Western Illinois University from 1954-1957 graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree and then received his Masters Degree in Education in 1962. He taught science at Quincy Senior High School from 1957 -1979. Warren attended the University of Virginia from 1963-1964 where he received a Masters Degree in Education. He also attended Ripon College and Montana State University. Warren farmed from 1980 -2012. He served as treasurer of the TriTownship Fire Department for two years and as levee commissioner for Union District, Mo. He coached Little League Baseball and 4-H softball. Warren was a devout Christian man, who served as a church elder and a Sunday school teacher at First Presbyterian Church. He currently attended Calvary Baptist Church. He was a member of Adams County Historical Society where he portrayed John Wood for events, and he was a member of Tri-County Civil War Society. Warren was an active volunteer at the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., as a guide, at Horizons Soup Kitchen, and at the Adams County One-Room School House on school days. He enjoyed travel and museums having visited all 50 states as well as several countries. He was noted as a strong St. Louis Cardinal fan. In addition to his wife, Shirley, survivors include three children, Mark (Jodell) Speckhart of Taylor, Mo., Luanne (Randy) Shover of Payson, Ill., and Janet (Marlon) Janssen of Quincy, Ill.; 10 grandchildren, Isaac (Becky) Speckhart, Ben (Sarah) Speckhart, Caleb (Courtney) Janssen, Natalie (Luke) Zimmerman, Anna (Seth) Martin, Whitley Luteru, Abby (Trenton) Fiscus, Ethan Janssen, Jared (Kelsey) Shover and Rachel (Seth) Gosset; a brother, Aaron Kent (Deanna) Speckhart; a sister, Joyce (Ed) Buckley; and a brother-in-law, Garrett (Ann) Boland. Warren was preceded in death by his parents; a grandchild, Timothy Speckhart; a sister-in-law, Beverly Boland; a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law, Robert and Phyllis Heitholt; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Garrett and Laura Boland; and a step granddaughter, Miranda Wilson. Memorial Service: Private family service with Rev. Jim Dennis officiating. You may attend remotely by clicking the following link at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/14254647 Also, you may Send Hugs to Warren's family by recording a private video message using this link: https://www.sendhugs.com/record/0nCzHu1bD_8/Warren-Speckhart Private inurnment in New Providence Cemetery. Memorials to Calvary Baptist Church or Horizons. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 16 to July 18, 2020