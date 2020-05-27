|
|
Wayne B. Holder, 58, of Quincy died on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:35 a.m. in Blessing Hospital. He was born in Quincy on Feb. 18, 1962, a son of Richard H. and Rosemary (Gay) Holder. Wayne was the owner of Wayne's Power Wash, specializing in auto detailing. He was a member of Union Baptist Church. Among his favorite pastimes were playing poker, bowling and listening to music. Wayne got along with everyone, and he very much enjoyed his family and many grandchildren. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his fiancée, Natalie E. Williams of Quincy; Children, Mike (Rochelle) Milsap of Quincy; Maurice Martin of Davenport, Iowa; Nat? Williams of Indiana; Karisha Williams of Columbia, Mo., and Rasha Williams of Quincy. His brothers and sisters, Cheryl Fletcher of Quincy; Randy Holder of Quincy; Jeff (Diane) Pilgram of Alabama; Tameika Clay and Lakeia Clay both of Missouri; Renee White of Kansas City, Mo. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Antoinette and Christine Holder. Private Family services are planned with interment in Greenmount Cemetery. Please be with the family in prayer. if you wish to send a sympathy card please do so directly to the family or through the funeral home. Arrangements are with Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. www.dukerandhaugh.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 27 to May 29, 2020