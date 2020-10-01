Home

Davis Funeral Home - Canton
310 N. 7th Street
Canton, MO 63435
(573) 288-4422
Wayne E. Priebe Jr.


1943 - 2020
Wayne E. Priebe Jr. Obituary
Wayne E. (Gene) Priebe Jr., 77, of Canton, died at 1:47 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

He was born March 29, 1943, a son of Wayne E. Priebe Sr. and Ernestine Priebe.

Gene graduated from Canton High School in 1961 and from Culver-Stockton College in 1965. He worked in real estate, land assessment and was Lewis County assessor for many years.

Survivors include two brothers, Mike (Paula) Priebe of Canton and Steve (Ann) Priebe of Quincy; two nephews, Daniel (Christina) Priebe of Quincy and Joe (Rhonda) LaCount of Canton; five nieces, Angie (Todd) Logsdon, Amanda (Travis) Schnitzer and Susie (Stacey) Meyer, all of LaGrange, Mo., Jennifer (Keyan) Christian of Canton, and Amber (Joe) Boyer of St. Charles; brother-in-law, Ron LaCount of LaGrange; 15 great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great niece.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Pat LaCount and Marsha Priebe.

Private graveside services will be held in Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton, with Pastor Mandy Gosik officiating. There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be made to the or to the Kidney Foundation in care of Davis Funeral Home in Canton.

Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020
