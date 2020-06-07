|
Wayne Gordon Campbell of Palm Harbor, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born Jan. 11, 1945, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Gordon and Dorothy Campbell. Wayne grew up in Quincy, Ill. He lettered in sports, including football, basketball and track. He started for the Quincy Blue Devils basketball team and was inducted into the Quincy Blue Devil Hall of Fame. Wayne received an academic and track scholarship to Washington University and joined Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After two years, he decided to transfer to the University of Kansas and graduated with a master's degree in business administration. Wayne was a devoted KU fan. Rock Chalk, Jayhawk! After graduating, Wayne served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. Wayne began a marketing career with Southwestern Bell and became community relations manager. After an early retirement, Wayne became executive director of the Theater of Tulsa, and marketing director for both the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance and Florida Manufacturing Alliance. Wayne continued to be active in sports. He was state racquetball champion in both Kansas and Missouri and had his own TV program in St. Louis featuring racquetball techniques. Later, he participated in the "Oklahoma Freewheel," a weeklong bicycle ride. Upon moving to Florida, Wayne became vice president of his homeowners association. He successfully ran the Dunedin Annual City Golf Invitational Tournament with proceeds going to charities and college scholarships. Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly Campbell of St. Louis; his fiancee, Linda Paige of Roanoke, Texas; his brother-in-law, David George of Quincy; his cousin, Gary (Peg) Campbell of Melbourne, Fla.; nephews Tim (Carol) George of Anthem, Ariz., and Matt (Kristen) George of Quincy; and great-nieces, Campbell and Grace George of Quincy; and other family members and many friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved sister, Sharon (Campbell) George; and his brother, Roger Campbell. Private graveside services will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Quincy. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 7 to June 9, 2020