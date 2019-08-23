|
Wayne Metallo, 68, of Timber Point Healthcare Center, formerly of Glendale Heights, was called home to join our Lord, his parents and sister on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Wayne was born Sept. 3, 1950, in Chicago, a son of Virginia (Zopf) Metallo and Arthur Metallo. Although he was disabled and could not speak, his smile did the talking for him. He loved everyone he met and was always happy. He attended Austin Special School, where he learned simple tasks and how to independently care for himself. His true pleasures were watching "Howdy Dowdy" and cartoons, especially on TV, eating spaghetti, and playing with balloons and his stuffed animals, especially Mickey Mouse, clowns and monkeys. Wayne was of the Catholic faith and made his First Communion at St. Angeles Church. As long as Wayne's parents were alive, he never missed Sunday Mass. Wayne and his family let faith lead their lives to the extent they made a special pilgrimage to Fatima for special blessings on Wayne's behalf. This was very important to his parents since they had lost their daughter, Mary Jane, in an auto accident at age 18. He came to Timber Point with his mother in 2008, to be closer to his mother's family after his father died. He was immediately taken under the wing of every staff member. They included him in every activity, including bingo. He became the official cheerleader while eating cheese curls and drinking pop. They also kept him supplied with silly hats and balloons. Survivors include his Uncle Harold and Aunt Dorothy Zopf; and many cousins and friends in Quincy and Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Jane; grandparents; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family wishes to express its gratitude for the love and care Wayne received from each staff member and volunteer at the home and to Dr. Donna White, who guarded his health and kept him comfortable. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment will be in Our Lady Queen of Heaven Mausoleum in Chicago. Visitation will be from 10 am. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to Timber Point Healthcare Center. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019