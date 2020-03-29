|
|
Wayne N. Cooley, 90, of Camp Point, formerly of Fowler, died at 3:25 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Timberpoint Healthcare Center. Born Nov. 17, 1929, in Fishhook, Wayne was a son of Nile and Grace McDannald Cooley. He married Elizabeth Brown on March 8, 1948, in Pittsfield. She survives. Mr. Cooley was employed by the Electric Wheel division of Firestone in Quincy for several years. He also worked as a substitute mail carrier and as a farmer. In addition to his wife, survivors include his daughter, Linda (Bob) Hull of Loraine; two sons, Bill Cooley of Fowler and John (Sandra Jo) Cooley of Coatsburg; seven grandchildren, Tina Faye, Chad Cooley, Jason (Lindsey) Cooley, Brendon (Shawna) Myers, Eric Wayne (Chevy) Myers, Ashley (Justin) Hamm and Craig Myers; 11 great-grandchildren, Jared, Reece, Kori and Mylee Myers, Jacob, Farrell, Levi, Trinity and River Hamm, and Colton and Morgan Cooley; one great-great-grandson, Dawson L. Myers; four stepgrandsons, Jeff (Ann) Hull, Matt (Karen) Hull, Brian (Kay) Strieker and Gary Hull; 12 stepgreat-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Cooley; a son-in-law, Virgil Myers; and a sister, Virginia Bevil. Due to the current health situation and under the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health authorities and the state of Illinois, services for Mr. Cooley will be private. Burial will be in Home Cemetery in Fowler. Memorial contributions may be made to Home Cemetery or Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020