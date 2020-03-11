Herald-Whig Obituaries
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 3, 2020
12:00 PM
American Legion Post #32
1120 E. Sangamon Ave.
Springfield, IL
Wendy K. Brinkley


1965 - 2020
Wendy K. Brinkley
QUINCY -- Wendy K. Brinkley, 54, of Quincy, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 8:55 a.m., at her home.

Wendy was born May 3, 1965 in Springfield, Ill., a daughter of Willard and Rose Colvin McClanahan. She married Harold "Odie" Miller on July 18, 2015, in Quincy. He survives.

She graduated grade school from Sacred Heart and high school from Southeast High School, both in Springfield, Ill. Wendy worked for a couple of years at K's Merchandise in Springfield. She also worked as a housekeeper, waitress and bartender at various places, Steak N' Shake, and also at TGI Fridays. She was of the Catholic Faith. She loved to read, do her crossword puzzles and watch various game shows.

In addition to her husband, Wendy is survived by her son, Matt (Julie Underwood) Brinkley of Mount Auburn, Ill.; her daughter, Meagan (Justin) Meyer of Springfield, Ill.; five grandchildren, Halona Brinkley, Imala Ferris, Aveary, Justin "Boogie" Jr., and Layla Meyer, with one more one the way; and four siblings, Bill Neuhoff of Lincoln, Ill., Arthur Nolan of Springfield, Ill., Doug McClanahan of Coffeen, Ill., and Lakota Jachino of Springfield, Ill.

Wendy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Debra Butelo.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at 12 noon, May 3, 2020, at the American Legion Post #32, 1120 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, Ill.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
