QUINCY -- Wendy L. Bowen, 63, of Quincy, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home after a four-year battle with ovarian cancer. Wendy was born Oct. 25, 1955, in Quincy, a daughter of Lyle E. and Lucille E. Pettyjohn Bowen. Wendy was a graduate of Liberty High School. She worked as a pharmacy technician for 25 years at Brown Drug and for 18 years at the Illinois Veteran's Home in Quincy. She enjoyed reading in her spare time. Survivors include her father, Lyle E. Bowen; three children, Rebecca (Amber) Hamann of Topeka, Kan., Jeremy Hamann of Senotobia, Miss., and Matthew (Laryn Wenko) Hamann of Omaha, Neb.; sister, Carol (Ed) Cramer of Palmyra, Mo.; two brothers, Johnny Bowen and Jerry (Kim) Bowen, both of Quincy; and four grandchildren, Tanner Stone, Christian Hamann and Ryan and Adam Wenko-Hamann. Wendy was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Bowen. The family would like to give special thanks to the Unity Point Hospice Team: April, Keaton, Maggie, Laura, Jerry, Shannon and Christina. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Keith Ehresman officiating. VISITATION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Unity Point Hospice. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary