Wentric Dion Williams II, 37, transitioned into the presence of his King on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, while doing what he loved, surrounded by who he loved, fulfilling his vision and coaching his fifth grade football team. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal. Burial will follow the service in Grand View Burial Park. Visitation celebrating Wentric's life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church. Grand View Funeral Home of Hannibal is handling arrangements. Wentric was born Oct. 21, 1982, to Hymita Robinson Williams and Wentric Williams Sr. He was their firstborn son of five children. Wentric graduated from Hannibal High School in 2002. Wentric played football all throughout high school. In 2000 he received honors of 1st team All State; 1st Team All Conference, Herald-Whig All Area team; he rushed for 2,627 yards; 34 touchdowns, had 386 single game rushing yards, that being the fourth highest in Missouri State history. In 2001 he was the KHQA Missouri/Iowa Player of the Year. Wentric also ran track and wrestled his sophomore and junior year placing fourth in the state in the 189-weight class. Wentric met his wife, Ashley, in 2000 at one of his high school football games in Hannibal, and in 2003, Wentric and Ashley married. Wentric went on to continue his football prowess at Ellsworth Community College for one year and then onto Missouri Southern and earned himself sixth on the all-time rushing leader board for a season at 1,071 yards and fifth on the single game rushing leader board at 252 yards. During his time at Missouri Southern, Wentric earned his bachelor's degree. He began what would be his future career with Reliant Care Management Co. LLC. He began working full time at Levering Regional Health Care from 2006 to 2008 as an administrator in training. In 2008, he started traveling with Wentric Sr., who mentored him in all aspects of administration and what it takes to successfully run a skilled nursing facility. Wentric continued to study and earned his nursing home administration license. In 2012 Wentric and Ashley and their young family moved to Kansas City, where Wentric took over the duties as administrator of the 166-bed facility at Bridgewood Health Care Center. He held this position until 2016 when he became the regional director of operations over the nursing homes on the west side of the state of Missouri. He was named vice president of operations for Reliant Care Management LLC in 2018 encompassing 25 skilled nursing facilities, who take care of approximately 2,500 residents and over 3,000 employees across the state of Missouri. Wentric's football passion continued with his own children, coaching Wentric III until the time he entered high school in 2018. Wentric always had a vision for youth football that developed from a vision to reality when Wentric III started his high school career. Wentric wanted to be a part of Justice's youth football as much as he was there for Wentric III. He created, organized and implemented the KC Chiefs Youth Athletics. His vision for his teams was to not only look the best but to be the best organization in the entire Kansas City region. He helped fund the entire program with equipment, jerseys, pants, socks and shoes, with a few minimal donations from businesses. These kids looked good with the finest helmets and uniforms, and in turn the hope was the kids would feel good about themselves, which would ultimately carry over to the football field and into their personal lives. This organization hosts kids ranging from pre-K flag football to eighth grade tackle football, there are currently seven teams of 157 young boys and girls. The organization also hosts a cheer team, it consists of a group of 60 young girls ranging in the ages of pre-K to eighth grade. Wentric excelled in what he set his sights on. Wentric was very particular about how he wanted his visions carried out. We all know Wentric wanted the best for his family and anyone that surrounded him. Wentric always dressed to the nines, wanted the best, whether it was eating at the nicest restaurants, driving the nicest cars, having a beautiful home, whatever it was, that was Wentric. He would not hesitate to take family and friends on weekend trips, including hosting his KC Chiefs coaches to a trip to Denver last year. There was no doubt Wentric knew that he was a blessed man. The material items on this earth are just one of the many blessings that God gave him. One of his favorite sayings was "Trust God." He also was very adamant to let others know that God blessed him in order to bless others. No one was ever left behind in Wentric's presence; he always wanted those around him to experience everything that he was able to experience. He was truthful to a fault. He would tell you the truth, even when you didn't want to hear it. At the end of the day, Wentric valued God's truth over man's truth. Wentric understood that God's plan for his ministry was not to preach in the pulpit but in the marketplace and in the athletic arenas. He left no stone unturned, from start to finish. He did not stop until it was done to perfection. He knew it was his job to love on people, to mentor people and build them to their best potential. He ultimately understood that by serving people he was serving God. Wentric took no credit for anything, it all came from God, and so he gave all of the glory to God. His vision gave kids an opportunity they might never had otherwise. That is what Wentric was all about. It did not matter the cost, it did not matter the circumstances, if he was able to help, he did. Whether it was for an individual child or the entire team. That's the same spiritual belief he and Ashley continued to instill in their children, whether it was the 5 a.m. prayers, to knowing that everything they do is for the Kingdom of God. He knew that he and his family were continually covered by the blood of Jesus. He had no worries and placed all of his faith in God's hands. Wentric enjoyed watching his kids excel in their own individual right, in football, in wrestling, in track, in cheer and in dance. He was one proud father. Wentric always wanted to make his father proud of all of his accomplishments, as well, whether it was in his athletics, career and being a father. God was his leader, and he continued to preach and teach that first to his family. Wentric and Ashley taught their children fiercely to love God and family. Wentric's legacy will be continued on by his wife, Ashley, his children, Wentric III, Lexus, Bailey, Kobe, Justice and Ashley; his parents, Wentric and Hymita Williams of Hannibal; in-laws, Pam and Kendall Bailey of Liberty; brothers, Josh and Debra of Hannibal, Kaylon of Kansas City, Mo., and Micah and Shalomi of Hannibal; sister, Hymita Kay and Donte Speed of Lake St. Louis; sisters-in-law, Kayla and Zach Lewis of Liberty, Courtney Bailey of Kansas City, Kan.; brother-in-law, Adam Bailey of Quincy; grandparents-in-law; numerous aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louise and Harold Williams, and Virginia and Edward Robinson; grandfather-in-law, Kenneth Bailey; uncle, Rodney Williams; aunts, Vera Williams and Pam Robinson; and cousin, Whitney Williams. Pallbearers will be Wentric Williams, III, Josh Williams, Micah Williams, Kaylon Williams, Donte Speed and Zach Lewis. Honorary pallbearers will be Justice Williams, Kobe Williams, Deshields Dixon, Adam Bailey, Mike Williams and Rod Warren. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for them to continue Wentric's vision with those organizations dearest to Wentric's heart, in care of Ashley Williams. Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Wentric's memorial page at grandviewfuneral.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
