|
|
|
Wesley J. Elliott, 72, of East Peoria, formerly of Mount Sterling, died May 10, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor Nursing Home, Farmington. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Hendricker Funeral Home, Mount Sterling. A private burial and graveside services with military honors by the Mount Sterling American Legion Post 374 and Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail will be in Perry Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the funeral home.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig on May 11, 2019
Read More