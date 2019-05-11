Home

Services
Hendricker Funeral Home
406 South Capitol Avenue
Mount Sterling, IL 62353
(217) 773-3362
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hendricker Funeral Home
406 South Capitol Avenue
Mount Sterling, IL 62353
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hendricker Funeral Home
406 South Capitol Avenue
Mount Sterling, IL 62353
View Map
Wesley J. Elliott, 72, of East Peoria, formerly of Mount Sterling, died May 10, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor Nursing Home, Farmington. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Hendricker Funeral Home, Mount Sterling. A private burial and graveside services with military honors by the Mount Sterling American Legion Post 374 and Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail will be in Perry Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the funeral home.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig on May 11, 2019
