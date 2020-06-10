|
|
Wilbur Cordell Greiwe, 88, of rural Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born Dec. 1, 1931, near Perry, Ill., the son of Ben and Myrtle Sieberts Greiwe. He married Mary E. Durbin of Brown County on July 7, 1958, and she passed away Feb. 10, 2017. Cordell's childhood and adult life were spent in the country. He loved being outside, working in his garden and keeping his property mowed. He served his country in the U.S. Army Airborne Division in the early 1950s. He was a farmer first and later a prison guard in Mount Sterling and Pittsfield. He loved spending time with his family and loved his little Chihuahua, Sooner, who was always by his side. Survivors include his son, Monty Logsdon of Quincy; daughter, Pamela Miller of Perry; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie Embree (Bo), William Quincy, Cindy Huling (Shawn), Wilbur Quincy, Charlenia Bay, Alicia Thomas (Ed), Ethan Miller (Stephanie), Jessica Weatherby (Chris), Landon Miller and Kristi Miller (James Griffin); 24 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Mary, Cordell was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debbie Quincy; brother, Fred Greiwe; and sister, Mardell Banks. A private graveside service will be Friday, June 12, in Wilson Cemetery in Perry with military honors. Memorials may be made to Monday Dinners at Perry United Methodist Church. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Griggsville is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at airsman-hires.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 10 to June 12, 2020