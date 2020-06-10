Home

POWERED BY

Services
Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville
Route 107, Box 341
Griggsville, IL 62340
(217) 833-2321
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
Wilson Cemetery
Perry, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbur Greiwe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbur Cordell Greiwe


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilbur Cordell Greiwe Obituary
Wilbur Cordell Greiwe, 88, of rural Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born Dec. 1, 1931, near Perry, Ill., the son of Ben and Myrtle Sieberts Greiwe. He married Mary E. Durbin of Brown County on July 7, 1958, and she passed away Feb. 10, 2017.

Cordell's childhood and adult life were spent in the country. He loved being outside, working in his garden and keeping his property mowed. He served his country in the U.S. Army Airborne Division in the early 1950s. He was a farmer first and later a prison guard in Mount Sterling and Pittsfield. He loved spending time with his family and loved his little Chihuahua, Sooner, who was always by his side.

Survivors include his son, Monty Logsdon of Quincy; daughter, Pamela Miller of Perry; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie Embree (Bo), William Quincy, Cindy Huling (Shawn), Wilbur Quincy, Charlenia Bay, Alicia Thomas (Ed), Ethan Miller (Stephanie), Jessica Weatherby (Chris), Landon Miller and Kristi Miller (James Griffin); 24 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Mary, Cordell was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debbie Quincy; brother, Fred Greiwe; and sister, Mardell Banks.

A private graveside service will be Friday, June 12, in Wilson Cemetery in Perry with military honors. Memorials may be made to Monday Dinners at Perry United Methodist Church.

Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Griggsville is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at airsman-hires.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 10 to June 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -