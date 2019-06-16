Home

Wilbur D. "Butch" Shaffer Obituary
Wilbur D. "Butch" Shaffer, 70, of Henley, Mo., passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City.

He was born Sept. 5, 1948, in Quincy, the son of the late Wilbur C. and Dorothy (Freudenthal) Shaffer. On April 27, 1973, in Quincy, he was united in marriage to Mary (Schneider) Shaffer, who survives of the home.

Other survivors include a daughter, LaTisha Shaffer of Crosby, Texas; and a brother, Jean Shaffer (Marilyn) of Quincy.

Wilbur served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from April 1968 to January 1970. He was employed by Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad before retiring in 2005. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and gambling.

No services are planned.

Memorials in his name are suggested to the .

Phillips Funeral Home in Eldon, Mo., is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 16 to June 18, 2019
