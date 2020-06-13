|
Wilbur Ray Kerker, 88, of Mendon, passed away at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. Ray was born Sept. 26, 1931, in Quincy. He was the son of the late Wilbur and Doris (Evans) Kerker. He married Violet Wartick on Feb. 12, 1950. She predeceased him. He later married Margaret Janssen in Palmyra, Mo. Margaret passed away June 6, 2011. Ray was a graduate of Mendon High School. He was a retired factory worker and handy man. He worked over 42 years with Quincy Soybean and Moorman Manufacturing Co., retiring April 1, 1994. Ray spent his retirement helping others, such as area farmers and hunting and cutting firewood to sell. He loved attending and watching his grandkids' and great-grandkids' sporting events. Survivors include three children, Paula (Robbie) Humeniuk of Baudette, Minn., Daniel (Aleta) Kerker of Redlands, Calif., and Dennis (Lisa) Kerker of Quincy; six grandchildren, Rich (Teresa) Humeniuk, Aaron Humeniuk, Clarissa (Brian) Bangert, Zach (Lori) Kerker, Jared (Tonya) Kerker and Josh (Kelley) Kerker; grandchildren, Kendra and Taylor Humenick, Kasey Bangert, Kylee Bangert, Harper Kerker and Dagny Kerker; stepchildren, Laurena (Dick) Beckett, Bruce Janssen, Marlon (Janet) Janssen, Edwin Janssen, Letha (Jeff) Burrus and Erin (Jay) Lummer; numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one niece and one nephew; and many cousins. Ray was preceded in death by one son, David Kerker; one brother, Clyde Kerker; and one sister–in-law, Judy Kerker. Private graveside services will be held in Quincy Memorial Park with the Rev. Patricia Reep officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions have been suggested to St. Peter Lutheran Church in Coatsburg. Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 13 to June 15, 2020