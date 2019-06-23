Wilfred B. Dittmer, 85, of rural Quincy, passed away at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home. Wilfred was born Oct. 15, 1933, near Coatsburg, a son of Albert (Ben) and Carrie Tjaden Dittmer. He married Jeanne Dedert on June 25, 1960, at Luther Memorial Church in Quincy. Wilfred went to Mount Pleasant, Independence and Livingston grade schools. He was confirmed into the Lutheran faith at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Coatsburg in 1948. He was active in church Luther League and taught Sunday school. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1951. He also was active in Adams County Rural Youth. He engaged in farming after high school until being drafted into the U.S. Army on Sept. 18, 1956. He graduated from U.S. Army Automotive School in Fort Knox, Ky. He served two years in France as part of the U.S. peacekeeping force after World War II. He returned home in September 1958 to resume farming. Wilfred was active in the Adams County Farm Bureau, Adams FS, Gilmer Township Board, the Quincy Regional Airport Aeronautics Committee, the McKee Creek Watershed and the Ursa Retreat House Board. He was church council president and a crop watcher for Farm Week. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; their four children, Tammy (Kevin) Ommodt of Allen, Texas, Tim (Julie) Dittmer of Viera, Fla., Todd (Shelly) Dittmer of Peoria, Ill., and Tracy (Eric) Frese of Quincy; eight grandchildren, Logan and Marissa Ommodt of Allen, Texas, Alexis (Aaron) Zampaglione of Viera, Fla., Cameron Dittmer of Viera, Lucas and Evan Dittmer of Peoria, Ill., and Olivia and Caleb Frese of Quincy. He also is survived by a brother, Edward (Judy) Dittmer of Liberty; a sister, Carolyn (Wayne) Pond of Liberty; a sister-in-law, Lee Homan of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Carrie Dittmer; a stepmother, Verna Dittmer; and his sister Alma (Don) Dittmer Strempke of Independence, Iowa. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Coatsburg, with the Rev. Patricia Reep officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Ursa Retreat House or Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com or hamiltonfuneralhome.net. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 23 to June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary