Wilhelm Johnson Scholz Obituary
QUINCY -- Wilhelm Johnson Scholz, beloved infant son of Jacob Wilhelm Scholz and Rebecca Lynne Johnson of Quincy, passed away at 12:42 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Wilhelm was born Aug. 5, 2020, in Quincy. He bravely battled Patau Syndrome with tremendous strength and courage. During his brief life, Wilhelm brought great joy to his family, especially his two sisters.

Survivors include his parents, Jacob W. Scholz and Rebecca L. Johnson of Quincy; two sisters, Olivia C. Scholz and Amelia W. Scholz; his grandmother, Suzanne C. Johnson of Glen Ellyn, Ill.; grandparents, Charles W. Scholz and Rebecca A. Scholz of Quincy; great-grandmother, Arlene Koch of Quincy; one uncle, Charles H. Scholz (Jamie L.) of Quincy; two aunts, Dr. Jennifer A. Johnson of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Laura B. Johnson of Chicago, Ill.; and three cousins, Nancy L. Scholz, Charlotte A. Scholz and Mary E. Scholz.

Wilhelm was preceded in death by his grandfather, Brian M. Johnson.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Boniface Cemetery in Quincy. Monsignor Leo Enlow will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter School (STEM Program), Quincy Notre Dame Foundation, or The Quincy Salvation Army Christmas Campaign.

The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Online condolences may be shared at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020
