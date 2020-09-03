|
Willa "Onilee" Crossland, 93, of Mexico, formerly of Bowen, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at King's Daughters Home. Onilee was born Sept. 7, 1926, in Adams County, Ill., the daughter of Wayne and Clarice (Burton) Newell. On May 22, 1948, she was united in marriage to Edson Alva Crossland in Macomb. She assisted him on the farm, and he preceded her in death in 2014. Onilee was a lifelong member of Living Faith United Methodist Church in Bowen and was later an active member of Mexico United Methodist Church in Mexico. She served in the United Methodist Women and also worked as secretary and treasurer for Living Faith United Methodist Church for several years. Onilee was always socially active and enjoyed square dancing in her younger years. In her later years, she moved to King's Daughters Assisted Living, where she continued to stay active by taking part in activities and outings with other residents, including shopping trips, bingo and card games. Onilee kept her mind sharp by solving puzzles and crosswords, and working on arts and crafts projects. She loved her family deeply and was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include four children, Alan (Lisa) Crossland of Jefferson City, Mo., Marsha (John) Medders of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Kevin (Shuyun) Crossland of Singapore, and Russell (Laura) Crossland of Columbia, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Charlene (Chris) Thompson of Columbia, Christopher (Randy McKinney) Scott of Cincinnati, Ohio, Nick Crossland of San Diego, Calif., Apryl (Michael Mermall) Crossland of Chicago, Jessica (Chad Lankford) Crossland, Ryan (Missy) Crossland of Canton, Ill., Travis Crossland of Columbia and Stormie Crossland of Columbia; five great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Thompson of Columbia, Trinity Lankford of Bushnell, Ill., Coraline Lankford of Bushnell, Neville Crossland of Canton, and Oliver Crossland of Canton; two nieces, Mary Froman of Warsaw, Ill., and Janet Newell of Chicago; seven stepgrandchildren, 12 stepgreat-grandchildren and several cousins. Onilee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edson; daughter, Karen Scott; brother and sister-in-law, Waldo and JoAnn Newell; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth and Frank Paar; and two nephews, Jim Paar and Randy Hudson. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Living Faith United Methodist Church in Bowen. Memorials may be directed to Living Faith United Methodist Church in Bowen. Printy Funeral Home, Carthage, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at printyfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
