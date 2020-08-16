|
|
William Alexander Boyd died peacefully in his home Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Bill was born in Quincy, Ill., on Nov. 10, 1928, to Matthew Samuel and Elva Tourney Boyd. His brothers Glen and Charlie and sister Dorothy predeceased him, but sister Kate survives, as do many nieces and nephews. Bill brought his family to Tupelo from Iowa City, Iowa, in 1972 when he was transferred to be engineering manager for Sheller-Globe before forming his own foam fabricating business in 1980. He was known for his love of Tupelo and the fact that whenever he had out-of-town guests, he would take them on the "Tupelo Tour" to point out new businesses and developments around town. One of the last tours was accompanied by tornado warnings, which he completely disregarded, surprising no one in the car … which leads us to his overwhelming passion for all things automotive. He loved cars. His children recalled his drag racing on the flat, straight roads of Iowa after which he'd buy them root beer floats at the local A&W in Keokuk, Iowa. In later years, following the closing of his foam fabricating plant, he turned to classic car restoration as a third career. He was never happier than when tinkering in his garage on the latest find. Survivors include his children and grandchildren, Michael (Pamela) Sevan and Tyman, Pat's widow, Paula, and their daughters, Emma, Anna, Clare, and Laina, Kim's widow, Betty, and son Brandon, Nick (Judi), Jessica, McAndrew and Quinton, and Julee Hooper (Mike), Emilee and Andrew. He also leaves many great-grandchildren, as well as one great-great-grandchild. Bill was preceded by his first wife, Ema Lee Rauenbuehler Boyd; two sons, Kim and Pat; one great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Clare; as well as his second wife, Margaret Hodges Boyd; and third wife, Mary Ann Doty Boyd. The family would like to extend special appreciation to his friend Sherron Somerville, who made him smile during his final months with her good humor and practicality. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sanctuary Hospice House of Tupelo and North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice of Tupelo. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020