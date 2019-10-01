|
QUINCY -- William Alfred "Bill" Hays, 83, of Quincy, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 2:34 p.m. at his home surrounded by his family. Bill was born on Oct. 28, 1935, in the family home in Monroe County, Mo., a son of William Gerald Hays and Margaret Rose (Spalding) Hays. He married Marcia A. Murry on Sept. 19, 1959. She survives. They had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Bill was of Catholic faith and a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He enjoyed traveling, gardening and farming. Bill and Marcia had spent twenty winters in Arizona. He loved the time he spent with his family and grandchildren. Most days you would find him out in the yard or in his shed tinkering with things. Bill is survived by his wife; children, Kristine Doane (significant other, Mike Genenbacher) of Quincy, and David (Yugin) Hays of Hyde Park, Utah; grandchildren, Blake (Shelbi) Doane of Quincy, Matt Doane (finance, Taylor Lay) of Prairie Village, Kans., Mackenzie Doane of Quincy, Mercedes Hays, Austin Hays and Sheridyn Hays all of Quincy; a great-granddaughter, Charotte Doane; a sister, Viola McNeill of Monroe City, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Jamie Doane; a sister, Geraldine Long; and brothers-in-law, Mike Long and Benny McNeill. A special thank you to Blessing Hospice for all the care they provided. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Anthony We Care Society or Blessing Hospice. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019