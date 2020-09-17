|
William A. "Bill" Lohman, age 87, of Quincy died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in his home. He was born on August 22, 1933 in Quincy the son of Carl and Marie (Koetters) Lohman. He married Yvonne Olker on October 24, 1953 in St. Mary's Catholic Church. She preceded him in death in April 1979. Bill later married Georgene "Jean" (Peter) Harden on November 25, 1988 in St. Mary's Catholic Church. She survives. Bill was a graduate of Quincy Notre Dame High School. He attended Quincy University and served in the Army from 1954-1956 with time spent in Germany. He was employed at Gardner Denver for over forty years, retiring in December 1993. Bill was a member of the Quarter Century Club at Gardner Denver, Knights of Columbus and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. In addition to his wife, Jean, Bill is also survived by three daughters: Sharon (Louie) Frame of Quincy, Linda (Terry) Amburn of Quincy, Amy (Grant) Weidner of Waterloo, IA; three stepdaughters: Jill (Mark) Alemi of Louisville, KY, Joy Harden of St. Louis, MO and Kim Harden of Quincy; nine grandchildren: Courtney (Steve) Nowaczyk of Aurora, IL, Carissa (Dave) Gowing of Plainfield, IL, Devin Frame of Mt. Juliet, TN, Dustin (Andrea) Frame also of Mt. Juliet, TN, Brittany Frame of Quincy, Ashley (Patrick) Sandoval of Albuquerque, NM, Paige Amburn of Quincy, Cameron Weidner of Chicago, IL and Elizabeth Weidner of Iowa City, IA; two step-grandchildren: Austin Alemi of Louisville, KY and Jack Alemi of Louisville, KY; four great-grandchildren: Brady and Emmalyn Nowaczyk, Abigail and Caden Sandoval with an additional great-grandchild due in October; one sister, Mary Ann Dittmer. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. In addition to his first wife, Bill was also preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Cathy Lohman, his brother, Frank Lohman and his sister, Dorothy Lierly. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post #37 and Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Friday from 12:00 noon until the time of the services at 1:00. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Blessing Foundation for Hospice or to the Knights of Columbus TV Mass for Shut-Ins. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2020