William Alois Heinecke

William Alois Heinecke Obituary
William Alois Heinecke, 89, of Quincy, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Bickford of Quincy.

He was born Sept. 19, 1930, the son of Elmer John and Reva Irene (Coleman) Heinecke. Bill married Joyce Ann Hoffman on Dec. 5, 1970, in Quincy.

Bill served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He was a production manager for Electric Wheel in Quincy; Firestone in Abilene, Kan.; and Brierton Engineering in Abilene. Bill retired in 1995.

Bill loved his family and took pride in caring for them. He enjoyed spending time outside, including planting and enjoying the fruits of a garden. Painting a house or a fence was another avenue for him to relax. He once used 40 gallons of paint to singlehandedly paint his two-story duplex. Music was his ultimate tool for relaxation. Even at the end, he was found to be moving his foot to the beat of his favorite band.

Survivors include his children, Mark (Cindy) Heinecke of Abilene, Philip (Charlene) Heinecke of Brooksville, Fla., Jill (Dave) Norton (Scruby) of Topeka, Kan., and Jim (Kelly) Scruby of Grove, Okla.; a sister, Joan Tieken of Quincy; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Reva Heinecke; his wife, Joyce Heinecke; and sons, Roger Heinecke and William "Billy" Heinecke.

Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial gathering in Quincy and graveside services in Abilene will take place at later dates.

Memorials may be made to the Roger K. Heinecke Memorial Scholarship or Bickford of Quincy (Memory Care Unit).

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 28 to June 30, 2020
