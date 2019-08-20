|
|
QUINCY -- William C. "Bill" Ballard, 78, of Quincy, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Bill was born March 5, 1941, in La Harpe, Ill., a son of George L. and Velna L. Parris Ballard. He married Georgian M. Keck on Jan. 25, 1958, in Quincy. She survives. He worked as a millwright for Speedrack and later for Knapheide Manufacturing. Bill loved to race motorcycles when he was younger, and was a lifetime member of the American Motorcycles Association. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, and riding his Harley. He loved to watch the Chicago Cubs, the St. Louis Blues, and automotive racing. He also enjoyed spoiling his beloved cats, Milo and Otis. There was no project that Bill couldn't fix, and his family always requested his help when they needed him. Bill would never miss his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events. He will be greatly missed by all. Including his wife, Bill is survived by three children, Stephano G. "Steve" (Lisa) Ballard of Ariz., Stacie L. (Randy) Sparks of Quincy, and Sherrie L. (Victor) Oshner of Quincy; a sister, Geri L. (Bill) Hale of Florissant, Mo.; brothers-in-law, Bill (Michelle) Keck, and Gary (Roxanne) Wager; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Jim) Otto, and Sally Ballard; nine grandchildren, Christopher Ballard of Wis., Lauren Ballard of Ariz., Neva Ballard of Minn., Matthew (Julia) of Quincy, Eddie Minear of Ill., Micky Minear of Quincy, and Devin (Liz), Abbie Oshner of Quincy, and Derek Oshner of St. Louis; and 15 great-grandchildren; Aiden, Matthew, Miah, Destiny, and Addisun Ballard, Jaiden and Elijah Minear, Cameron and Wyatt Baker, Aliviya, Blake and Cora Oshner, Amira and Alonzo Fayed, and Arriana Kroeger. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rochelle Clinging-Stanbridge; a brother, Daryl Ballard; brother-in-law, John Keck; two grandchildren, Marcus Ballard and Elizabeth Minear-Baker; and two great-grandchildren, Frankie Baker and Jaxon Ballard. Services are 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Bill Hale officiating. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Billy Ballard's (Bill's nephew) organization the Critter Care Licensed Wildlife Rehab, in Mendon, Ill. Contributions may include monetary donations, wildlife formula, or fencing materials to protect and surround the wildlife area. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019