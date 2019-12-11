|
CAMP POINT, Ill. -- William Carl Friedhoff Jr., 65, of Camp Point, died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home. Born Oct. 22, 1954, in Quincy, Bill was a son of William Carl Friedhoff Sr. and Rosa J. Reddick. Bill graduated from Central High School in 1973. After graduating he served in the U.S. Army from July 23, 1973, until July 22, 1976. After serving his country, Bill became a police officer for the Village of Camp Point. He later moved to Pine Bluff, Ark., and was employed by the Pine Bluff Police Department. During that time he won the Officer of the Year Award in 1990, saving people from a burning building. After retirement, he moved back to his hometown. Surviving is his daughter, Stephanie Sparks (Jeremy LaRue), Barry; his siblings, Kathy Friedhoff, Camp Point, Judy McCallister (Tony), Quincy, Sherri Abbott (Rebecca Minnick), Quincy, Jeff Friedhoff (Charlotte), Quincy, Jill Friedhoff (Arnie), Denver, Colo., and Janet Friedhoff Draudt (Jay), Hannibal, Mo.; his stepmother, Helen Friedhoff, Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Darryl Webster; his sister and brother-in-law, Linda Smith (Steve); and several aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point by Rev. Sheri Renner. Burial with military honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Camp Point. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bill Friedhoff memorial fund. Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019