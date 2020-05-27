|
William 'Bill' E. Bower, 82, of Pittsfield passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born on March 21, 1938, in Hannibal, Mo., to William and Irma Wilkins Bower. He married Marcia Baker on May 25, 1975, in Palmyra, Mo., and she survives. Bill grew up on a family farm at Fall Creek and graduated from West Pike High school in 1956. At the age of 19, he joined the United States Navy Reserve for two years and then enlisted in the United States Air Force for two years. After his honorable discharge, he returned home to farm. Bill worked several other jobs as well including, Western Publishing Company, Grandview Cemetery, Culligan Water Conditioning, and a plumbing shop in Clayton, Ill. He then began truck driving for ABF Trucking until 2002 and was a 1,000,000 mile driver with no wrecks. Bill was of Lutheran faith and was a member of the Barry American Legion Post No. 222 and the Camp Point VFW. He and Marcia belonged to a dance club and enjoyed dancing together. Bill loved fishing, golfing, partying and Maker's Mark. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marcia Bower; son, Terry Wayne Bower of Hannibal, Mo.; daughter, Tammy Ann (Tim) Cuttsinger of Hannibal, Mo.; stepchildren, Leecia Hillebrenner of Pittsfield, Stacy (Mike) Roseberry of Pittsfield, and Blaine Hillebrenner of Quincy; siblings, Arnold J. Bower of Colorado and Sara L. (Don) Bowen of Hannibal, Mo.; two nieces, Ann Fette and Sue (Paul) Russel; and two nephews, John (Melissa) Fette III and Kevin (Johana) Bower. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Irma Bower; a son, William Emmett Bower, Jr in infancy; sister, Shirley (John) Fette and sister-in-law, Sharon Bower. A graveside service will be held privately with military rites at Shearer Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to be made to the Pike County Animal Shelter, Barry American Legion Post No. 222, or the Camp Point VFW. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
