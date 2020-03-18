|
William E. "Bill" Finney, 88, of Augusta, died at 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Born Oct. 13, 1931, in Canton, Bill was a son of Oscar and Cecile Linn Finney. He married Wilma Schlipman at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Coatsburg, on Jan. 22, 1966. She preceded him in death April 15, 1998. Bill was a 1949 graduate of Augusta High School. He began his farming career after graduation and enlisted in the U.S. Army in November 1950. Bill was a combat veteran of the Korean conflict, seeing action in the Heartbreak Ridge and Punchbowl regions. He obtained the rank of sergeant first class and was honorably discharged in September 1953. After serving his country, Bill was a lifelong farmer and employed with the Illinois Department of Agriculture, retiring in 1999. Bill always cherished serving his community. He served on many boards including Hancock County Board, past chairman; Augusta Farmers Coop, past president; Southeastern School Board 337; Hancock County Fair Board; Augusta Methodist Church; Augusta township clerk; Augusta township supervisor; Augusta Savings and Loan; and most recently, on the Hancock County Building Commission. He also was active with the American Legion as a past post and county commander as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He served as a Republican precinct committeeman for many years. He was a member of Denver Masonic Lodge 464 and Quincy Consistory. Bill coached Augusta Little League and pony league baseball teams for many years. Bill was a former member of Augusta Methodist Church and was a current member of Living Faith United Methodist Church in Bowen. In retirement, Bill remained active on the farm and found great pleasure in spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed exhibiting his restored John Deere tractors, watching Chicago Cubs ball games, trips to Wrigley Field, Fenway Park and multiple trips to Florida enjoying spring training games. His most special trips were the Great River Honor Flight in 2013; Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.; Kennebunkport, Maine; and a personal tour of the Ronald Reagan Ranch in Santa Barbara, Calif. Survivors include three sons, Stephen (Melita) Finney of Carthage, David Finney of Quincy and Eric Finney of Quincy; two granddaughters, Kaytan and Jordan Finney of Carthage; four nieces, Mixie (Rod) Tippey of Augusta, Vicki (Gary) Bradbury of Mokena, Donna (Rodney) Bruenger of Augusta, Beth (Fred) Stevens of Divide, Colo.; one nephew, Bill Shuler of Quincy; a brother-in-law, Olin Shuler of Quincy; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; a sister, Marthann Melvin and her husband, Donald Melvin; brother, Eldon, in infancy; and sister-in-law, Norma Shuler. Funeral services and Masonic rites will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Living Faith United Methodist Church in Bowen with the Rev. Sheri Renner officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Woodlawn cemetery in Augusta. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the church. Memorials may be made to Great River Honor Flight, Living Faith United Methodist Church or Woodlawn Cemetery Association. Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
