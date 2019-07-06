William E. "Bill" Wilcox, 93, of Quincy, formerly of Loraine, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home. Bill was born Feb. 11, 1926, in Loraine to Earl K. and Mabel I. (Glance) Wilcox. He married Lillie A. Hardy on May 23, 1948, celebrating 71 years of marriage this past May. Lillie survives of Quincy. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. He had attained the rank of seaman first class and was awarded a Purple Heart and various other campaign ribbons and commendations. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Loraine, where he served in several capacities, a member of the Bear Creek American Legion Post 823, Camp Point VFW Post 5410 and the Disabled American Veterans. He was former Keene Township board trustee. Bill was a lifelong farmer in the Loraine area and a substitute rural mail carrier for 20 years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed coon hunting. In addition to his wife, survivors include four children, Rodney (Diana) Wilcox of Chesterton, Ind., Nancy (Roger) Staff of Greenville, Ill., Randy (Kathy) Wilcox of Loraine and Mary (Bruce) Cannell of Quincy; 14 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia (Stauffer) Morgan of Godfrey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, William "Bill" Wilcox Jr.; and a daughter-in-law, Deborah Wilcox. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at United Methodist Church of Loraine with the Rev. Connie Jenkins and Chaplain Richard Martin officiating. Bill will be laid to rest in New Loraine Cemetery with Military honors by Camp Point VFW Post 5410 and the Navy Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the United Methodist Church of Loraine or the Illinois Veterans home fund for Fifer Hall. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 6 to July 8, 2019