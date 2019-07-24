Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sheurman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Elmer Sheurman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Elmer Sheurman Obituary
William Elmer Sheurman, 98, formerly of Liberty, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy.

He was born Jan. 2, 1921, in Adams County, the son of William and Zelda (Rife) Sheurman. He married Doris Weisenberger on Sept. 2, 1942, in Palmyra, Mo. She preceded him in death Feb. 11, 2001.

Elmer was a graduate of Quincy High School in 1939.

Elmer operated Sheurman Trucking in Liberty, delivering gravel, sand and then water to area families. He was Liberty Township road commissioner for many years. He also owned Sheurman's Saw Shop. Later he worked summers at Siloam Springs State Park.

He is survived by his son, Raymond E. (Ruth) Sheurman of Liberty; grandchildren,Tammy Duesterhaus of Quincy, Joey (Amy) Sheurman of Liberty and Jeffrey Sheurman of Quincy; great-grandchildren, Ryan (Casey) Grave, Leslie Grave, Ashley (Tyler) Tarpein, Justin Sheurman and Lauryn Sheurman; great-great-grandchildren, Lillie Grave, Adalyn and Logan Tarpein, and Brantley Sheurman; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Doris, Elmer was preceded in death by a son, Richard L. Sheurman; a granddaughter, Pamela Sheurman; a brother, Delbert Sheurman; and a sister, Helen Sheurman Frey.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum with Fr. Bill Spencer, OFM officiating.

Visitation will be at the time of the services, at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Memorials may be made to Blessing Hospice or Quincy University.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 24 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now