William Elmer Sheurman, 98, formerly of Liberty, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. He was born Jan. 2, 1921, in Adams County, the son of William and Zelda (Rife) Sheurman. He married Doris Weisenberger on Sept. 2, 1942, in Palmyra, Mo. She preceded him in death Feb. 11, 2001. Elmer was a graduate of Quincy High School in 1939. Elmer operated Sheurman Trucking in Liberty, delivering gravel, sand and then water to area families. He was Liberty Township road commissioner for many years. He also owned Sheurman's Saw Shop. Later he worked summers at Siloam Springs State Park. He is survived by his son, Raymond E. (Ruth) Sheurman of Liberty; grandchildren,Tammy Duesterhaus of Quincy, Joey (Amy) Sheurman of Liberty and Jeffrey Sheurman of Quincy; great-grandchildren, Ryan (Casey) Grave, Leslie Grave, Ashley (Tyler) Tarpein, Justin Sheurman and Lauryn Sheurman; great-great-grandchildren, Lillie Grave, Adalyn and Logan Tarpein, and Brantley Sheurman; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Doris, Elmer was preceded in death by a son, Richard L. Sheurman; a granddaughter, Pamela Sheurman; a brother, Delbert Sheurman; and a sister, Helen Sheurman Frey. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum with Fr. Bill Spencer, OFM officiating. Visitation will be at the time of the services, at 10 a.m. Saturday. Memorials may be made to Blessing Hospice or Quincy University. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 24 to July 26, 2019