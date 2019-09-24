|
William F. "Bill" Miller, 93, of Canton passed away surrounded by his family Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. The son of Clifford W. and Bertha Klapprott Miller was born on March 10, 1926 at Quincy. He was first united in marriage to Mary V. Whaley. He later married Marcia Bader Rogers on Nov. 28, 1969, at Quincy. Bill graduated from Quincy High School in 1943 and Gem City College in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army 47th Infantry Regiment during WWII in the European Theatre, receiving the Bronze Battle Star. He was a 65 year member of Masonic Lodge No. 296 in Quincy, Quincy Consistory Scottish Rite, a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Ansar Shrine of Springfield, Ill. Bill attended many educational programs through General Electric, Butler Manufacturing and Cooper Industries. He owned and operated a HVAC contracting business in Quincy, 1951 to 1971. He was the plant Facilities Engineer & Energy Coordinator for Gardner-Denver/Cooper Industries in Quincy, 1972-1982. In 1983 he worked for Lockheed Engineering at the Johnson Space Center White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruses, N.M. He also did HVAC engineering and design work for companies in Indiana, Saudi Arabia and Palm Desert, Calif. In 1995 he and Marcia became realtors for Century 21 in Palm Springs, Calif., where he was the top producer in 1996 4th quarter and received the Outstanding Customer Service Award. Bill and Marcia retired in 1999 and moved to the Four Seasons at Lake Ozark, Mo. They recently moved back closer to home in 2016 at Canton, MO. He is survived by his wife, Marcia Miller of Canton; daughters, Tammy Standley of Overland Park, Kan., Deborah (Jeff) Painter of Williston, Fla., and Donna (Eric) Bohnenkamp of Ft. Madison, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Shawn Summers of Mission, Kan., Jeremy, Jordan and Gabrielle Painter of Florida, Ashley (Tony) Gervasi of Groton, Conn., Andrew (Brooke) Leffler of Hamilton, Ill., James Bohnenkamp of Iowa City, Iowa, Joshua (Kim) Bohnenkamp of Ft. Madison, Iowa, Jody (Cassandra) Bohnenkamp of Minot, N.D.; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother in law, David M. and Katherine L. Bader, a sister in infancy, two sisters, Elaine Briscoe and Della Gill, and two brothers, Carol Keith Miller and Junior Clifford Miller. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton, with Pastor Amanda Gosik officiating. Burial with Military Honors by Otto Bruner Post No. 170 will be in Forest Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of services at Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton with a Masonic service at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the or the Great River Honor Flight. Pallbearers: Shawn Summers, Jordan Painter, Eric Bohnenkamp, Joshua Bohnenkamp, Andrew Leffler and Norbert Mast. Honorary Pallbearers: Jeremy Painter, Jody Bohnenkamp, James Bohnenkamp, Dave Bader and Cecil Bader. Online condolences at arnoldsfuneralhome.net
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019