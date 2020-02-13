|
William G. "Bill" Drebes Jr., 86, of Monroe City, passed away at 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church of Monroe City. The Rev. Scott Salo will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation was Wednesday at James O'Donnell Life Celebration Home in Monroe City. Bill was born Aug. 14, 1933, in rural Marion County to William J. Drebes and Mary Gross Drebes. He married Mary "Granny" Hathaway on Aug. 9, 1952, in Palmyra. She survives. Other survivors include three children, Donald Drebes of Monroe City, Greg (Sue) Drebes of Monroe City and Marilyn (the late Jack) O'Dear of Quincy, Ill.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; one son, John W. Drebes; one brother; and one sister. Bill, better known as "Papa," was a retired farmer. A graduate of Monroe City High School, Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1951 to 1955. Bill was active in the local 4-H and FFA, helping many children show cattle. Bill served on the board for Production Credit Services to oversee local farm loans. His farm management practices were recognized in 1970 by the University of Missouri. His family was named the KHMO Farm Family of the Year during the 1970s. He was the recipient of the Honorary Chapter Farmer Award in 1986 from the Monroe City FFA. Bill enjoyed spending time at the family river camp on the Mississippi, where he took pleasure in boating and fishing. He even built his own boat dock and pontoon. Bill tackled many construction projects, including the construction of his family's home. After retiring from farming, Bill drove a bus for Monroe City and Palmyra schools as well as the OATS bus. Bill loved to watch area ball games, especially those of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, mushroom hunting and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill, a longtime member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Monroe City, served as chairman of the congregation. Pallbearers will be Tait Wilson, Chris Barnes, Dakota Damron, Matt Long, Adam Oswald, Brian Scott, Brady Scott and Brogan Scott. Honorary pallbearers will be his former farm hands, Willis Schluckebier, Kevin Brocaille, Mike Drew and Earl Wayne Karr. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellLifeCelebration.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020