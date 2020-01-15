|
Dr. William Gasser, 96, of Quincy, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 22, 1923, in East Conemaugh, Pa., the son of Michael and Frances (Thaler) Gasser. He married Nancy Ann Nabers on June 11, 1960. She survives. He grew up in Vintondale, Pa., a small coal-mining town near Johnstown, Pa. A scholarship after high school took him to college instead of the Navy, but in 1942, he enlisted in the Navy V-7 program while in his sophomore year at college. William served in active duty in the Navy until 1946, attaining the rank of lieutenant commander. Placed on inactive duty in 1946, he remained in the U.S. Naval Reserve until July 1972. William went back to school in 1947, receiving a BS at Waynesburg College (1947), a MS at the University of Michigan (1948), a MSc at the University of Maryland (1952) and a PhD in chemistry at the University of Maryland (1955). William was a research chemist for Union Carbide Corp. (1956-61), and for Pfizer Corp. (1961-63). William and Nancy moved to Quincy in 1963 where he worked first as an associate professor of chemistry at Quincy University. He then became professor of chemistry, eventually attaining the title, professor Emeritus. He retired in 1995 after 30 years at Quincy University. He worked 40 years as a lab consultant at Blessing Hospital. While there he played a part in the Michael Swango case, analyzing some poison in tea. William had many accomplishments. He belonged to the American Chemical Society for 60 years, Alpha Chi Sigma-Professional Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Society, among others. The William Gasser Endowment Fund Scholarship was started at Quincy University by the American Chemical Society in 2019. In addition to his wife, Dr. Gasser is survived by four children, Aurienne Pagliara, Gabrielle Arns and her husband, Daniel, Nicolle Harris and Maria Bergman, all of Quincy; 13 grandchildren, Heather Fleissner and her husband, Jason, Noelle Stambaugh and her husband, Seth, Shannon Reif and her husband, David, Caleb Arns, Ethan Arns, Hayley Arns, Sterling Paradise, Madeline Paradise, Holden Paradise, Dawson Harris, Cade Bergman and his wife, Rayme, Alexis Bergman and Luke Bergman; four great-grandchildren, Beckett and Alexandria Fleissner, and Theodore and Victoria Reif; a brother, Eugene Gasser; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Dr. Gasser was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Anne Rizzo, Pauline Ross, Matilda Zakraysek and two brothers in infancy. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment with military rites will be in Sunset Cemetery at the Illinois Veterans Home. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the church. Memorials may be made to the William Gasser Endowment Fund at Quincy University and the . Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020