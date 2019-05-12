William H. Gumprecht, 87, of Wilmington, Del., and in his youth, a resident of Quincy, passed away at home on Friday, May 3, 2019. Bill attended Quincy public schools, graduating from Quincy High School in 1949. He credited his excellent teachers for instilling in him his love for math and science. Bill went on to receive his B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Illinois and his Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota. He moved east for a successful 40 years career as a chemist for the DuPont Co. He visited Quincy every summer while his mother was living, and he loved to attend his class reunions, through the 65th reunion in 2014. His reading material over the past year included the Quincy High School Alumni Directory and "Stand Up and Cheer: the History of a Century of Blue Devil Basketball." His love of genealogy led to his donation of a large family history chart to the Quincy Public Library, which led to connecting with distant cousins, the Drew Family of Quincy. Although he had not lived in Quincy since 1949, Bill still considered it his home. Services for Bill are being held privately with his family. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 12 to May 14, 2019