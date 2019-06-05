William H. Mead VI, 59, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis surrounded by family. Bill was born Feb. 9, 1960, in Wooster, Ohio. He was the son of William and Joanne Mead. The family moved to Pataskala, Ohio, where he made many lifelong friends. He attended Ohio State University, ATI, where he met his wife, Nancy. They married Jan. 22, 1983. A career in animal nutrition allowed the family to reside in many different parts of the country while Bill worked for Wayne Feeds, Cargill and Phibro. Bill was happiest boating on Lake Minnetonka in Minneapolis, golfing, cheering the Buckeyes and enjoying his family. He found great delight in his grandchildren. Bill is survived by his wife of 36 years, Nancy. In addition he is survived by his children, Christine and Eddie Lusignan of Minneapolis, William VII of Nashville, Tenn., and Stephen, also of Nashville; grandchildren, Paige and Conrad Lusignan; sisters, Sharon (Gregg) Steele and Lisa (Christine) Mead; brother, Chad (Robin) Mead; and nieces and sister-in-law, Karen Purdum. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Christ Lutheran Church, 333 South 36th St., Quincy. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army food pantry in Quincy. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 5 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary