William Howard "Bill" Reed, 82, of Carthage, passed away at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Bill was born March 18, 1937, a son of Nile and Jewell (Reynolds) Reed in Macomb, Ill. He graduated from Blandinsville High School. In 1955 he was united in marriage to Sue Earlyne Wooten in Raton, N.M. She preceded him in death in 2014. Bill and Sue had operated Sly Fox Catering and Reed's Lawn Care since 1982, and before that he was sole owner of the Grub Steak Inn in Carthage. He was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Carthage, Masonic Lodge and Shriners. Survivors include three children, William Ray (Anita) Reed of Athens, Ill., James Lee (Kathy) Reed of Oklahoma City and Suzanne Michelle Buckert of Hannibal, Mo.; grandchildren, Joseph William (Hannah Beth) Reed, Zachary Adam (Carrie) Reed, Kyle Arthur (Alyssa) Buckert, Kevin (Jenifer) Buckert and Kristin (Gary) Ortman; two stepgrandchildren, Jessica Isham and Lewis Chittim; and great-grandchildren, Louden Daniel Reed, Mila Sue Reed and Betsy Rose Reed, Elin Jane Reed, Blair Buckert, Luke Buckert, Mary Buckert and Paul Buckert, and Kennedy and Abel Ortmann. In addition to his wife, Sue, he was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James (Mary) Reed. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home, finishing with a Masonic service at 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to H.U.G.S. of Hancock County. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019