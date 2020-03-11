Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Church of St. Peter
Quincy, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Church of St. Peter
Quincy, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. "Bill" Parker Sr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. "Bill" Parker Sr. Obituary
William J. "Bill" Parker Sr., 84, of Quincy, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Timber Point Healthcare Center in Camp Point.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Church of St. Peter in Quincy, with Fr. Aaron Kuhn officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Camp Point.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Bill was born July 23, 1935, in Chicago, to John Loyd and Anne Veronica Laux Parker.

Survivors include four children, Anne Wagner (Tim) of Camp Point, William Parker Jr. (Tamera) of Camp Point, Margaret Greer (Rob) of Dallas, Texas, and Vincent Parker (Lisa) of Mendon, Ill.; 13 grandchildren, Andrew Wagner, Ashley Coultas, Wesley Wagner, Nathan Parker, William Parker III, Amber Parker, Zane Parker (Samantha), Randall Brackett, Elaine Brackett, Brittany Parker, Angelica Parker, Angela Hiland (Richard), and Emma Cummings; six great-grandchildren, Sebastian Coultas, Zola Parker, Gabe Cramsey, Riley Cramsey, Ana Hiland and Ava Hiland.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Paul Jacobson.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 to 1955. He was a cook on a carrier during the Korean War.

Following his love of cooking, Bill continued this same career path upon returning home. He was a cook most of his life, working at several places throughout the years, including various restaurants, truck stops and lastly at Recovery Resources for 24 years.

He loved reading, watching movies and traveling to Wisconsin, where he had spent his summers during his younger years at his grandparents' dairy farm. He also enjoyed driving his lady friends around to different social gatherings and dances; they were nicknamed "Bill and the Broadway chicks."

Faith and family were very important to Bill. He was a member of the Church of St. Peter in Quincy and a fourth degree knight with the Knights of Columbus. Bill was very involved in his church, serving as a deacon and a Eucharistic minister. He also was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order and a teacher for the Catholic Youth Organization. He also loved his family dearly and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.

Condolences also may be expressed at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -