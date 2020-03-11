|
William J. "Bill" Parker Sr., 84, of Quincy, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Timber Point Healthcare Center in Camp Point. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Church of St. Peter in Quincy, with Fr. Aaron Kuhn officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Camp Point. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church. Bill was born July 23, 1935, in Chicago, to John Loyd and Anne Veronica Laux Parker. Survivors include four children, Anne Wagner (Tim) of Camp Point, William Parker Jr. (Tamera) of Camp Point, Margaret Greer (Rob) of Dallas, Texas, and Vincent Parker (Lisa) of Mendon, Ill.; 13 grandchildren, Andrew Wagner, Ashley Coultas, Wesley Wagner, Nathan Parker, William Parker III, Amber Parker, Zane Parker (Samantha), Randall Brackett, Elaine Brackett, Brittany Parker, Angelica Parker, Angela Hiland (Richard), and Emma Cummings; six great-grandchildren, Sebastian Coultas, Zola Parker, Gabe Cramsey, Riley Cramsey, Ana Hiland and Ava Hiland. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Paul Jacobson. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 to 1955. He was a cook on a carrier during the Korean War. Following his love of cooking, Bill continued this same career path upon returning home. He was a cook most of his life, working at several places throughout the years, including various restaurants, truck stops and lastly at Recovery Resources for 24 years. He loved reading, watching movies and traveling to Wisconsin, where he had spent his summers during his younger years at his grandparents' dairy farm. He also enjoyed driving his lady friends around to different social gatherings and dances; they were nicknamed "Bill and the Broadway chicks." Faith and family were very important to Bill. He was a member of the Church of St. Peter in Quincy and a fourth degree knight with the Knights of Columbus. Bill was very involved in his church, serving as a deacon and a Eucharistic minister. He also was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order and a teacher for the Catholic Youth Organization. He also loved his family dearly and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
