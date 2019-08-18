Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenmount Cemetery
William Joseph "Bill" Goodwin

William Joseph "Bill" Goodwin Obituary
William Joseph "Bill" Goodwin, 83, of Quincy, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, Mo.

Bill was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Quincy, the son of Arthur J. and Marie (Brinkman) Goodwin.

Bill served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. After returning, he was a self-employed independent contractor. He like buying and selling things, especially cars.

He is survived by his sisters, Annette Nall, Norma Moore and Edith Rust; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wayne Goodwin, Donald Goodwin and Robert Goodwin; and sisters, Pat Barnett and Kathy Bliven.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in Greenmount Cemetery.

There will be no visitation, but family and friends are invited to the graveside services.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Northeast Missouri.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019
