William "Bill" Kniel, 94, of Quincy, died at 9:39 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. William was born Jan. 29, 1926, in State Center, Iowa, the son of William and Lillian Wolff Kniel. He married Patricia A. Boughton on May 28, 1951, in Eagle Grove, Iowa. She passed away March 5, 2016. Bill was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946. After his discharge, he obtained bachelor's and master's degrees from Drake University. From 1949 to 1957 he taught and coached boys and girls basketball in the Iowa Public Schools System before joining Packaging Corp. of America as a sales representative. In 1961 he was transferred to Quincy and retired from PCA in 1991. Bill was a member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church, charter member of the PCA Sales Achievement Club and charter member of the Iowa AAU Basketball Hall of Fame. He enjoyed golf, fishing, playing bridge, following the St Louis Cardinals and Iowa Hawkeyes, but above all, spending time with family and friends. Survivors include three children, Lisa (John) Spear of Bonita Springs, Fla., Lynn (Michael) Shuba of Woodbury, Minn., and Scott (Beth) Kniel of Quincy; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Bill was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and a son, Bret William Kniel. Private inurnment services will be in Greenmount Cemetery, with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post 37. Memorials may be made to Quincy Public Schools Foundation (QPSF) Pat & Bill Kniel Family Fund for Music Education, Vermont Street United Methodist Church or Adams County Arc. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
