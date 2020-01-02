|
William L. "Bill" Kretzer, 83, of Fowler, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Mendon. Bill was born Oct. 13, 1936, in Quincy, a son of the late August "Gus" and Della Mae (Tenvorde) Kretzer. He married Sandra A. Dedert on May 5, 1956, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Fowler. Bill was a 1954 graduate of Unity High School in Mendon. He owned and operated BF Tenvorde Lumberyard, was a farmer, Unit 4 bus driver, Cen-Pe-Co Oil salesman and a seed salesman. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Mendon Lions Club, Honey Creek Township Board, 3 Adam 20 Ambulance Board, Adams County Fair Board, Fowler Fire Department and the Home Cemetery Board. In addition to his wife, Sandra, survivors include three children, Dan (Cindy) Kretzer of Mendon, Donald (Pam) Kretzer of Mendon and Lorie (Greg) Graham of Liberty; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Nicole (Brandon) Victor of Madison, Wis., and their son, Braylon, Michael (Jessie) Kretzer of Mendon and their children, Savannah, Calahan and Flarahty, Beth (BJ) Donaldson of Fort Collins, Colo., and their son, Liam, Kelly (Adam) Weiman of Quincy and their sons, Taylor, Nathan and Josh, Kristen (Jeff) Lay of Labelle, Mo., and their twins Kinley and Jack, and Kody Graham of Liberty; cousins, Anne (Harry) Swarts and Mary (Tom) McCoy; three sisters-in-law, Karen Likes, Marilyn VanBlair and Cheryl Burwinkel; and one brother-in-law, Larry Burwinkel. He was preceded in death by one grandson, Logan Graham; one brother, John Kretzer; and two brothers-in-law, Ronald Likes and Dean VanBlair. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Fowler with the Rev. Dixie Croxton officiating. Interment will be in Home Cemetery in Fowler. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon. Memorial contributions have been suggested to St. Paul United Church of Christ or Home Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020