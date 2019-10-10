|
TAYLOR, Mo. -- William Leon "Bill" Vance, 72, of Taylor, Mo., entered the gates of Heaven Sunday morning, Oct. 6, 2019. He was born April 8, 1947, in Brown County, Ill., a son of Bertha LaVerne DeJaynes (Phillips). He married his soulmate, his one true love, Janice Marie Hedberg at Calvary Baptist Church in Quincy on Feb. 15, 1969. She survives. Bill was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he enlisted at the age of 17 as a radarman and served two tours in Vietnam. He also helped start the VFW in Mount Sterling, Ill. Bill retired from Midwest Underground Technology Inc., where he served as Vice President of Operations and was on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Tower Erectors. He enjoyed spending time outside, doing yardwork, tinkering in his garage, traveling with his wife Jan and their two dogs, Dusty and Zoey, and spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife Jan, he is survived by a daughter Michele (Todd) Baker of Taylor, Mo.; two sons, William Leon "Bill" Vance II (Tonya Cox) of Ft. Smith, Ariz., and Chris Vance (Chealsey Francios) of Quincy; eight grandchildren, Kerra (Bradley) Juneman, Corey Baker (Nancy Mancuso), William "Billy" (Sabrina) Foster, Connor Vance, Landon Vance, Gavin Vance, Aiden Vance and Kenzie Shields; six great-grandchildren, Jasai, Skye, Orion and Clayton Foster, Dannie Juneman and Harper Vance; four sisters, Carolyn (Bob) Tate, Connie DeJaynes, Vickie (Terry) DeJaynes and Linda Bell; five brothers, Richard DeJaynes, Dale DeJaynes, Lloyd DeJaynes, Gary DeJaynes and Tim DeJaynes; in-laws Dale (Inez) Hedberg, Nancy (Bud) Mason and Dave (Kathy) Hedberg; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his mother; two brothers, Alvin DeJaynes and Michael DeJaynes; and one grandson Shadley Michael Vance. A Celebration of Life and services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Quincy Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019