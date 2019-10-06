|
|
William M. "Bill" Arment, 92, of O'Fallon, formerly of Quincy, Ill., died at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital in St. Peters. Bill was born March 20, 1927 in Steffenville, Mo., the son of George M. and Nora "Marie" Gragg Arment. On April 5, 1952, he married Barbara Louise Miller in Quincy. She survives. Bill was a 1945 graduate of Palmyra High School. Bill retired from Gardner Denver (Cooper Industries) as an assembler-burr bencher. He was a member of Machinists Local 822 and a former member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Quincy. Bill owned and operated a backhoe service for many years. Bill was woodworker and loved to read. He was a life member of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers Local 822. In addition to his wife, Barbara, survivors include two daughters, Becky (Todd) Winters of O'Fallon, with whom Bill and Barb made their home for the last few years, and Suellen Willis of Belgrade Mont.; five grandchildren, Rachel (Dustin) Lensing of Belgrade, Capt. Brandon Willis, U.S. Army, of Texas, Ben Willis of Belgrade, and Zachary and Jordan Winters, both of O'Fallon; two great-grandchildren, Eli and Olivia Lensing; a sister, Doris (Ronald) Baldwin of Fulton, Mo., and several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Seth Willis; a sister, Darlene Parrish; and a brother, Rex Arment. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Hansen-Spear Funeral home with the Rev. Tim Dougherty officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church AWANA program. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019