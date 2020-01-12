|
William "LeRoy" Matlick, 69, of Durham, formerly of Quincy, Ill., died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his home. He was born July 24, 1950, in Edina, Mo., the son of James and Elsie (Morrison) Matlick. He married Marilyn Butler on Sept. 4, 1970. She survives. LeRoy was a lifelong commercial fisherman on the Mississippi River for many years and made many friends along the way. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his coon dogs. LeRoy loved his wife and family, spending time with them and especially loved teasing his grandchildren. He always had a helping hand for anyone in need and a word of advice starting with "let me tell you a story." LeRoy served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. In addition to his wife Marilyn, survivors include four children, Billie Schlueter (Kendall Williams) of Ewing, William Matlick (Rochelle) of Quincy, John Matlick (Stella) of Quincy and Michael Matlick (Trisha), also of Quincy; 20 grandchildren, Devon, Tannor, Summer, Austin, Chloe, Laney, Karissa, Dylan, Myriah, Makenna, Gavin, Brendan, Blake, Ian, Addasin, Taten, Coby, John, Nathan and Penelope; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment with military rites conducted by the Marine Honor Guard and American Legion Post 37 will be in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020