William "Merle" McCaffrey
William "Merle" McCaffrey, 94, of Polo, passed away Sundday, May 24, 2020, at New Prospect Nursing Home in Silvis. Merle was born Feb. 27, 1926, in Quincy, the son of L. Edna (Groce) McCaffrey. Merle married Ms. Betty L. Kaltenbach on Dec. 22, 1951, in Quincy. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In 1949, after the service, he graduated from Western Illinois University with his teaching degree. Merle went on to work for Liberty School District as a teacher, then as principal. In 1966 he moved to Polo and became superintendent of the Polo School District for over 22 years. He was a member of the Church of the Brethren and the Lions Club, both in Polo. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and brother, Joseph McCaffrey. A drive-thru visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Polo Family Funeral Home, 110 E. Dixon St.. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may made to the Polo School District or Polo Public Library Foundation. Visit polofamilyfuneralhome.com to send condolences. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.


Published in Herald-Whig from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
