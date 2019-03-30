Home

William "Bill" O'Neal

William "Bill" O'Neal Obituary
William "Bill" O'Neal, 96, of High Ridge, Mo., formerly of Carthage, Ill., died at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Delmar Gardens in Fenton, Mo.

Bill was born Jan. 23, 1923, to Robert Lee and Helen Ruth (Geddis) O'Neal on the family farm near Carthage. He married Marilyn R. Brooks on June 12, 1948, in Carthage. She died in 2011.

Bill graduated from Carthage High School in 1941. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force in 1942 and served during World War II in China, Burma and India. He received his honorable discharge on Dec. 9, 1945.

Bill was a founder and co-owner of R.L. O'Neal and Sons Quarry in Plymouth for many years. Bill enjoyed reading and time with friends at the coffee shop. He was an outstanding trap shooter, competing and placing at the state and national level for many years. He also was an excellent mechanic on large engines.

Survivors include a son, Robert A. (Lori) O'Neal of High Ridge; three grandchildren, Michael (Tiffany) O'Neal, Matthew O'Neal and Melissa (Levi) Banker; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Marilyn, he was preceded in death by his parents; an infant grandson, Steven; and three siblings, Robert G. O'Neal, Betty O'Neal and John C. O'Neal.

SERVICES: 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage. Burial with military rites will be in Moss Ridge Cemetery.

VISITATION: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: Hancock County Gun Club or Safe Harbor Animal Refuge.

ARRANGEMENTS: Printy Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019
