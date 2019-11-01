|
QUINCY -- Wilma Kathleen Wiewel, 91, of Quincy, died on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her home. She was born on Feb. 21, 1928, in Quincy, a daughter of Harry R. and Rose Ann (Goodwin) Terstegge. She married Walter F. Wiewel on Oct. 12, 1943, in St. Brigid Church in Liberty, Ill. He preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 1994. Wilma was a homemaker who enjoyed quilting, crocheting, flowers and tending to her garden. Wilma was very active at St. Brigid Catholic Church where she was involved with the Alter Society and enjoyed volunteering for many years with the Ladies of Charity. Wilma was also a member of Adams County Home Extension for over 50 years where she served as County President. She taught home schooled girls home economics. She was a member of the Elks and the Eagles Auxiliary where she served as secretary. Wilma is survived by her four children, Robert (Diane) Wiewel of Moline, Ill., Theresa (Harley) Baugher of Barry, Ill., Kathleen (Leon) Lentz of Liberty, Ill., and Fred (Donna) Wiewel of LaGrange, Mo.; four siblings, Betty Wiewel, Harry Terstegge Jr., Floyd T. (Janet) Terstegge, and Rosemary (Raymond) Peters all of Quincy; sixteen grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews also survive. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother-in-law, Virgil Wiewel; a sister-in-law, Letha Sargent; and two grandsons, Adam and Edmund Baugher. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Peter with Fr. Aaron Kuhn officiating. Interment in St. Brigid Cemetery, Liberty, Ill. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Brigid Cemetery or St. Peter School. Funeral arrangements by Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019