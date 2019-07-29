|
Wilma M. Buskirk, age 82, of Griggsville passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. She was born on Oct. 16, 1936, to Leo and Goldie Gooden Pindell. She married Richard Buskirk on Feb. 22, 1957, and he preceded her in death on April 2, 2018. Wilma graduated from Palmyra High School in Missouri. She went on to work various jobs including shoe factories and garment factories. She also worked at Jiffi Stop in Griggsville, where she retired from when she was 70. Wilma enjoyed puzzles, word searches and watching the Hallmark channel. She also liked cooking and baking. She was a very hardworking woman who was dedicated to her family. She is survived by her children, Diana (John) Schnepf of Barry, Ill.; and Douglas (Marla) Buskirk of Springfield, Ill.; four grandchildren, Amanda Martin of Pittsfield; Nichole (Josh) Fox of Pittsfield; Leslie (Michael) Fleming of Pittsfield; and JJ (Jessie Duggins) Schnepf of Barry, Ill.; 11 great-grandchildren, Dalton (Tamara) Martin; Kortney DeJaynes; Breanna Fox; Austin DeJaynes; Leather Hill; Kale Hill; Emma Fox; Zachary Fleming; Korbin Fleming; Samuel Schnepf; and Wrigley Fleming; two great-great-grandchildren, Ryan Martin and Cole Martin; and two sisters, Betty (John) Harker of Quincy and Loretta Fuller of Payson, Ill.; and her beloved dog, Susie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Buskirk; her parents, Leo and Goldie Pindell; brother, Russell Pindell; two sisters, Mary Vaughn and Helen Mixer; and brother-in-law, Roger Fuller. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment will follow at Griggsville Cemetery in Griggsville. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 29 to July 31, 2019