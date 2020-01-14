|
Wilma Marie Moran, 86, of Quincy passed away at 7:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. She was born Feb. 21, 1933, in Brown County, Ill., the daughter of Rex F. and Helen O. Thomas Davis. She married Charles William Moran on April 19, 1953, in the Buckhorn Methodist Church in Brown County, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 16, 2004. Mrs. Moran worked as a sales clerk for J.C.Penney in Quincy for several years and had also worked at several area restaurants. She graduated from Mt. Sterling High School with the class of 1951. Wilma attended Grace United Methodist Church, Life Point Bible Church and The Church of the Holy Spirit all of Quincy and was active in the Retired Senior Volunteer Program for many years. Survivors include four sons Steven W. Moran (Nancy) of Tomahawk, Wisc., Jeff "J.R." Moran-King (John P. King), Nick C. Moran (Cheryl) and Scott A. Moran all of Quincy. Two sisters Eleanor Lane of Springfield, Ill., and Sue A. Stewart (Bob) of Eldon, Mo. Five grandchildren Jeremiah Moran, Trenton Moran (Brittney), Allison Moran, Courtney Huff (Dan) and Chase Moran (Kayley). Two great grandchildren Jareth and Harper. A brother-in-law Wayne Moran (Pam) of Mt. Carmel, Ill., and two aunts Esther Dunn (Harold) and Joanne Kallenbach both of Mt. Sterling also survive along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Betty Jo Davis. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling with Pastor Michaelene Howard-Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Benville Cemetery in Brown County. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Benville Cemetery to be used for gravel for the new addition or the Illinois Veterans Home Fifer Building Activity Fund. Condolences for the family may be left on line at www.hendrickerfuneralhome.com. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020