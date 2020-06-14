|
|
Wilma "Willie" Neese, 82, of Normal, and formerly of Pittsfield, died early Thursday evening, June 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington. She was born Oct. 4, 1937, in Egypt, Ark., a daughter of the late Max and Edna Mae Carroll Jones. She married Dennis Neese on July 12, 1958, at the home of Dennis' parents in Pittsfield. He survives. Other survivors include a daughter, Deborah VanAntwerp (John) of Normal; two grandchildren, Callie VanAntwerp and Dana VanAntwerp, both of Normal; the daughter of her heart, Debra Sussman of Rockville, Md.; and a stepsister, Ginny Cheek, and stepbrother, Harold Cheek, both of Kingman, Ariz. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, George Neese; a sister, Maxine Jones Carroll; and a brother, James Jones. Wilma was in the first class of Barnes Hospital School of Nursing, going on a scholarship from Illini Community Hospital and returning to work at Illini for 41 years as a registered nurse. She loved bowling and won many trophies in league bowling. She also enjoyed knitting and playing pinochle. She loved pinochle so much that after working a 12-hour shift at the hospital, she would come home and play. She loved dogs and raised St. Bernards for many years. Wilma also assisted with Boy Scout Troop 18 in Pittsfield for many years. After Willie retired, she baby-sat her grandchildren and went on truck trips with her husband. She was a Cardinals fan, having seen games in all three ballparks in St. Louis. Private services will be held Wednesday, June 17, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Burial will be in Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illini Community Hospital or the Susan G. Koman Foundation, both c/o Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, Box 513, Pittsfield, Il. 62363. Condolences may be expressed online at airsman-hires and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 14 to June 16, 2020