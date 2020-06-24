|
Wilmena "Billie" Altheide, 101, of Pittsfield, formerly of Quincy, passed away at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Eastside Health and Rehabilitation Center. A private visitation will be held at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the funeral home. Billie was born Feb. 3, 1919, in Dallas City to Frederick Leo and Emma Adelia Steffey Clow. She married Robert L. Altheide on May 8, 1948, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Jan. 8, 1991. Survivors include two sons, Richard Altheide of Quincy and Bob Altheide (Lisa) of Loraine; two daughters, Vicky Spindler (Tom) of Cumming, Ga., and Tina Hall (Roger) of Pittsfield; 13 grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Ronald M. Altheide and infant baby Altheide; daughter-in-law, Akemi Altheide; four brothers, Jack Clow, Ed Clow, Pat Clow and Fritzie Clow; and three sisters, Elda Setters, Mary Beth Van Blair and Jane Davis. Professionally, Billie worked in the dietary department at Blessing Hospital until retirement. Billie had many loves: reading, sewing, collecting dolls and her natural green thumb were some of many. Crocheting was another extensive pastime she enjoyed greatly; she was always working on a new project, whether it be for a new baby, graduation, marriage or just because. Billie was always willing to care for family members when they were in need. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who will be missed immensely. Memorial contributions may be made to Eastside Health and Rehabilitation Center's Activity Fund. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 24 to June 26, 2020