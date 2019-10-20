Herald-Whig Obituaries
Services
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Winona M. Kistner

Winona M. Kistner Obituary
Winona Marie Kistner of Charlotte, N.C., and formerly of Quincy, Ill., passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Legacy Heights Assisted Living facility in Charlotte.

She was born Nov. 30, 1920, in LaGrange, Mo., the daughter of Walter Emil Tappe and Marie (Mamie) Bronestine Tappe. She married Carl J. Kistner on Oct. 14, 1939, in LaGrange, Mo. They spent most of their married life in Quincy.

The family wants to thank the staff of Legacy Heights, who assisted her for almost 10 years. Winona was very close to her occasional caregiver and dear friend, Cathy Clark, and she also looked forward to visits with her sitter, Amanda Murrell, with Remain at Home.

Survivors include a daughter, Karen Winona (Robert) Brink of Lancaster, S.C.; a son, Michael Carl Kistner (Patty) of Seabrook, S.C.; five grandchildren, Rebecca (Jeffrey Todd) Nolley of Marina del Rey, Calif., Daniel Brink of Charlotte, N.C., Amanda Brink of Huntersville, N.C., Michael (Yjasming) Kistner Jr. of Charlotte and Robert McLean Kistner (Madison) of Kansas City, Mo.; three great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Timothy A. White officiating. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 2020 S. 24th St., Quincy, IL 62301.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com or whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
