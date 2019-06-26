Yvonne Bainter, 83, of Quincy, passed away at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. Born May 21, 1936, in Bates County, Mo., Yvonne was the daughter of Noel C. and Henrietta Helwig Burkhart. She married Conrad K. Bainter on July 14, 1956, in Independence, Mo. He preceded her in death Oct. 22, 1996. Yvonne had been a member of Cedar Crest Country Club, South Side Boat Club, Elks Lodge No. 100, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Quincy Newcomers. She enjoyed bowling and playing cards with her family and friends. Yvonne loved helping others and was a volunteer at Blessing Hospital for many years. Yvonne was devoted to raising her family and worked with her husband, Conrad, in his business, Professional Accounts Services. Survivors include four children, Kent Bainter (Judy) of Quincy, Bruce Bainter (Christy) of Bolingbrook, Brian Bainter of Quincy and Penny Lock (Jim) of Quincy; nine grandchildren, Dylan Bainter of Sun Valley, Calif., (Jazmine Wernli of Princeton, Iowa), Kara Bainter (Rob Thurman) of Champaign, Ill., Alexis Gallamore (T.J. Hilgenbrinck) of Quincy, Ellie Lock of Quincy; Brittany Robinson (Mike) of Oswego, Taylor Bainter of Bolingbrook, Amber Bainter of Quincy, Breanne Bainter of Quincy and Dison Bainter of Quincy; several great-grandchildren, including Remi Wernli and Penelope Hilgenbrinck; a sister-in-law, Mariana Schrader (Ken) of Avon; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Conrad, Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Michael "Kevin" Bainter. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Disseler officiating. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Blessing Hospitality House. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 26 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary